(7:39 p.m.) — Here are the lineups for the Eagles and Terriers:

Here are the lineups for the BC-BU Women’s Beanpot Semifinal: pic.twitter.com/ZXpEvi9HTZ — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) February 5, 2020

BOSTON — Good evening from Walter Brown Arena where the Boston College Eagles and defending champion Boston Terriers will square off in the 2020 Women’s Beanpot semifinal game.

The winner will face the Northeastern Huskies, who defeated the Harvard Crimson 3-1 in Tuesday’s first semifinal game.

Keep it here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

Thumbnail photo via NESN