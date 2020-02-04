Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Harvard will look for redemption when the Crimson take on the Northeastern Huskies on Tuesday in the semifinal game of the Women’s Beanpot.

The Crimson nearly won the title in 2019, falling to the Boston University Terriers in overtime.

The Huskies are 18-14-1 all-time against Harvard in the Beanpot tournament.

Here’s a preview of Harvard vs. Northeastern:

Harvard (12-8-1) vs. Northeastern (23-3-1), 5 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESNplus

BEANPOT RECORDS

Harvard: 49-32-2 record with 14 championships.

Northeastern: 48-20-5 with 16 championships.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY

The Crimson and Huskies have split their last four meetings and only have met in the consolation game once since 2011.

2011 Semifinal: Harvard 2, Northeastern 1 (shootout)

2014 Semifinal: Northeastern 4, Harvard 3

2017 Semifinal: Northeastern 4, Harvard 1

2018 Consolation: Harvard 4, Northeastern 3

2019-20 SEASON

Northeastern comes into Tuesday’s tilt riding an eight-game win streak, including a victory against BU and two against BC, scoring a whopping 35 goals during that stretch including a 10-2 blowout win against UVM. The Huskies haven’t lost since Jan. 5.

Harvard’s season has been a bit of a roller coaster. The Crimson began the 2019-20 campaign a perfect 5-0-0 and added another five-game win streak before hitting a road block and falling to 12-8-1. While that’s still not a terrible record for the women, the Huskies will be no easy task to take down.

KEY PLAYERS

Dominique Petrie, Crimson forward

Petrie has 12 goals in 18 games for Harvard, good for the team lead. She also is strong on the power play with three goals. She amassed eight points in the Crimson’s last nine games, including a two-goal, three-assist performance Jan. 3 against Union.

Alina Mueller, Huskies forward

Mueller has been a force for NU this season, leading the Huskies with 18 goals, 31 assists and 49 points. What really stands out for the Switzerland native are her six game-winning goals, so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if she’s involved with a big play come Tuesday night.

PREDICTION

Northeastern wins 6-2.

Thumbnail photo via NESN