Juventus should be wary of the wounded animal that is AC Milan.

The teams will face off Thursday at San Siro in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal series. 2020 began with great promise for AC Milan, following Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return to the club, but their seven-game unbeaten run ended last Sunday with a disappointing loss to local rival Inter. Milan, which sits 10th in the Serie A standings, now must make the most of its home-field advantage against Juventus, the second-place team in Italy’s top league, in this Italian Cup encounter.

Juventus is coming off Sunday’s shock loss to Hellas Verona in Serie A and is unsure whether superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo will feature against AC Milan.

🎙 Sarri: "@Cristiano told me that he is fine at the moment. We will evaluate him game by game."#MilanJuve #CoppaItalia — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 12, 2020

Nevertheless, Juventus will be confident heading into the semifinal, as it has beaten Milan in nine consecutive games in all competitions.

Juventus will host Milan on March 4 at Allianz Stadium Allianz Stadium in the Coppa Italia semifinal second leg.

No broadcaster will air Milan versus Juventus in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Thursday, Feb. 13, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images