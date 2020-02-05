Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Mookie Betts-David Price trade hit the entire Boston community hard.

Even former Red Sox manager Alex Cora felt it.

The Red Sox reportedly agreed Tuesday to trade Betts and Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Details soon emerged that the deal involved a third team, the Minnesota Twins. In the end, Boston reportedly will receive Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo and Twins pitcher Brusdar Graterol.

Shortly after news of the deal broke, Cora, who mutually parted ways with the organization Jan. 14 after being named in Major League Baseball’s ruling on the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, honored both Betts and Price with an Instagram post.

The post highlighted two photos — one with each player — along with the caption: “¡Gracias!”

Cody Bellinger and Walker Buehler of the Dodgers, as well as Boston’s J.D. Martinez, also have reacted to the reported trade via social media.

There still is a lot up in the air regarding how the Red Sox’s remaining roster will look in the short term, pending the transaction, and how Boston will fill out its starting rotation for 2020. Needless to say, Boston’s World Series lines already have shifted.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images