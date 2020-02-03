No one was prouder of Jennifer Lopez than her fiancé Alex Rodriguez at Super Bowl LIV.
Lopez and Shakira performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. And during her performance of her song “Hit the Floor,” Rodriguez recorded himself and some fans singing and dancing right along in the crowd.
We won’t lie, it’s pretty adorable. Check it out:
AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!
I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx
— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020
It’s safe to say he probably was having the most fun of everyone.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images