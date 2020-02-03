Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No one was prouder of Jennifer Lopez than her fiancé Alex Rodriguez at Super Bowl LIV.

Lopez and Shakira performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. And during her performance of her song “Hit the Floor,” Rodriguez recorded himself and some fans singing and dancing right along in the crowd.

We won’t lie, it’s pretty adorable. Check it out:

AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020

It’s safe to say he probably was having the most fun of everyone.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images