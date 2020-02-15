Alex Verdugo is a big David Ortiz fan.

Verdugo, who was acquired by the Boston Red Sox in the trade that sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, had his first interview as a member of the team Saturday. It didn’t take long for him to name-drop David Ortiz as the player he admires the most.

“I’m telling you, if I see David Ortiz here I’m giving him the biggest hug. I might even tear up,” Verdugo said. “That’s one guy that growing up, I don’t know what it was, you know David Ortiz was just the man dude. Like everything with you know him in the postseason. It’s just a different animal at all times. And it felt like, when you needed him the most, he stepped up.”

"If I see David Ortiz here I’m giving him the biggest hug. I might even tear up.” – @DugieKnows on @davidortiz pic.twitter.com/UWTSHO5Ijd — NESN (@NESN) February 15, 2020

Hopefully, for the fan’s sake, there will be a video of Verdugo’s first interaction with Ortiz when that time comes.

