Showcasing the fact the circles in Boston sports are smaller than they may appear, one of the city’s paramount faces on the ice addressed his counterpart on the field.

With the rumor mill spinning in regards to where New England Patriots 20-year quarterback Tom Brady could play next, Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron tried to shed some light about playing in the city. (And Boston fans surely hope it’ll provide some influence.)

“I don’t think there’s many places like Boston, to be honest with you,” Bergeron said following a practice Thursday, per WBZ’s Joe Giza. “All the teams are always very successful, and in it every time. And the fans are special.”

Bergeron, much like Brady, has spent his entire career in Boston. But he still hasn’t taken it for granted.

“It’s been a lot of fun to be in this position. Obviously for me, for myself, (I) got drafted here, kind of grew up here. So, it’s been welcome from day one and it’s a very special place,” Bergeron said. “It seems like it’s the feeling every time guys come here. They seem to be very happy to come here, play under fans that love the game, that know they’re hockey and are behind us.

“But also, like you said, it’s a sports town. There’s rich history here.”

New England fans certainly hope that history, and specifically the six Super Bowls the 42-year-old quarterback has won, will keep him as a paramount face the Boston sports world.

Thumbnail photo via Candice Ward/USA TODAY Sports Images