The entire sports world has been fractured this past week.

The passing of Kobe and Gigi Bryant, John, Kerri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan has pulled at the heart strings of the sports world, and beyond.

From fellow professional athlete, to ordinary everyday citizens it seems as though everybody has been affected by this tragedy in some sort of way.

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson paid his respects to the lives lost with an incredible new helmet featuring Kobe’s famous Nos. 8 and 24, as well as the names of each person on the helicopter.

For more on his phenomenal helmet, check out the “Nissan Social Drive” above, presented by Nissan.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images