Andre Drummond’s name has been floated in trade rumors for weeks, yet Thursday’s deal sending him from the Detroit Pistons to the Cleveland Cavaliers before the NBA trade deadline still shocked the league’s preeminent rebounder.

Drummond fired off the following tweets shortly after news broke that he was headed to Cleveland in exchange for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a second-round draft pick in 2023.

If there’s one thing I learned about the NBA, there’s no friends or loyalty. I’ve given my heart and soul to the Pistons , and to be have this happen with no heads up makes me realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit… — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

Cont… you will always have a special place in my heart! But on to the next @cavs hope your ready! Let’s finish the year off the right way 🦋 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

Drummond has spent his entire eight-year career with Detroit since being selected ninth overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. The 26-year-old has an opt-out in his contract after the season, so the Pistons, who entered Thursday sitting outside the Eastern Conference playoff picture with a 19-34 record, presumably made the move under the impression Drummond will become a free agent this summer.

Drummond is averaging 17.8 points and an NBA-best 15.8 rebounds per game in 49 contests this season. He entered the 2019-20 campaign having led the league in rebounds per game in three of the last four seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images