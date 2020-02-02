The Celtics might be looking to make a big upgrade ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, both literally and figuratively.

Boston is among the teams with the “strongest interest” in trading for two-time All-Star Andre Drummond, as reported by Chris Sheridan in a column for Forbes. It wouldn’t be at all shocking if the Detroit Pistons are actively shopping the veteran center, as he’s not expected to pick up his player option for the 2020-21 season.

Acquiring Drummond, obviously, wouldn’t come cheap for the Celtics. Aside from draft picks included in a potential deal, Boston likely would have to send Gordon Hayward to Detroit in order to match money. Hayward, like Drummond, has a player option for next season and would be owed roughly $34 million in the 2020-21 campaign if he were to opt in.

It’s easy to understand why the C’s might be interested in the 26-year-old. Drummond, who’s currently averaging 17.2 points and 15.7 rebounds per game, is among the best centers in the game and would considerably improve Boston’s interior defense. That said, parting ways with coveted assets and potentially hindering the team’s chemistry might not be worth it for a player who all but certainly would leave for free agency this summer.

As such, we probably shouldn’t count on Drummond rocking a C’s jersey by next weekend.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images