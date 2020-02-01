Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the Super Bowl coming on Sunday, it wouldn’t have been right to not hear from one of the bigger storied players of the 2019-20 NFL season this week.

The past few months for Antonio Brown have been a roller-coaster, with recent events culminating in his arrest. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about Brown on Wednesday at his “State of the NFL” Super Bowl week address, saying the league will do all they can to help the troubled player.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson sat down with the former New England Patriot and now free-agent wide receiver Saturday to discuss multiple topics, including the issues that currently leave him outside of the NFL right now.

Here’s what Brown had to say about the many issues:

“I think I owe the whole NFL an apology and my past behavior,” Brown said. “I think I could have done things better.”

Brown has said repeatedly he hopes to turn a corner and get back to playing football. Hopefully this time for his own health, he means it.

