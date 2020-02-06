AB’s mea culpa tour is in full swing.

Antonio Brown apologized to the Steelers organization Thursday when asked during a radio interview with KDKA-FM in Pittsburgh whether he had a message for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, coach Mike Tomlin and team owner Art Rooney II.

Brown, of course, spent his first nine seasons with the Steelers, cementing himself as one of the best wide receivers in NFL history, before Pittsburgh traded the seven-time Pro Bowl selection to the Oakland Raiders last offseason.

“I apologize to those guys for the distractions, the unwanted attention that I probably caused those guys,” Brown said. “To the organization. Obviously you want to clear out any baggage or any disrespect or unintended attention that was brought on to the organization.

“These guys gave me an opportunity when I was 21 years old. I’m forever grateful to those guys, to have the opportunity to not only play with those guys but to be in so many amazing moments. We’ve been through so much. I’m forever grateful and indebted to this organization.”

Brown’s career hasn’t been the same since his departure from Pittsburgh thanks to a trend of erratic behavior and allegations of sexual misconduct that prompted an NFL investigation. The Raiders cut Brown in September before he appeared in a single game with the franchise, paving the way for him to sign with the New England Patriots, who also released the veteran wideout after an 11-day stint in which he played in one regular-season contest. He’s been a free agent ever since.

The NFL hasn’t ruled on its investigation into Brown, although commissioner Roger Goodell pledged last week during his pre-Super Bowl LIV news conference that the league would like to help the 31-year-old get his life “on the right track.” Brown has been making headlines almost daily over the past few months for his bizarre antics, many of which he’s broadcast on social media.

All told, Brown still has his sights set on an NFL return. He apologized to the whole league last week during a sitdown interview with ESPN’s Josina Anderson, and it’ll be interesting to see whether a team rolls the dice on the controversial receiver this offseason.

