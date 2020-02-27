Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal must be careful not lose focus amid home comforts.

Arsenal will host Olympiakos on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 32 series. The Gunners enter the contest with a 1-0 lead over Olympiakos thanks to last week’s win over the Greek powerhouse in Athens.

Alexandre Lacazette returns to Arsenal’s starting lineup after losing his spot in the Gunners’ Premier League first XI earlier this month.

Here’s how to watch Arsenal versus Olympiakos.

When: Thursday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

