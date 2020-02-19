Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can Atalanta author another chapter in its UEFA Champions League fairytale from its home away from home?

Atalanta will face Valencia on Wednesday at San Siro in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 series. Atalanta’s home venue, Gewiss Stadium, doesn’t meet UEFA’s minimum requirements, so the club once again will travel roughly 40 miles to Milan, Italy, for the biggest European home game in its history.

Atalanta currently is fourth in the Serie A (Italian league) standings. Valencia is seventh in La Liga’s (the Spanish league) standings. One of these teams will surprise the soccer world by progressing to the quarterfinals.

The second leg will take place March 10 in Valencia, Spain.

Here’s how to watch Atalanta versus Valencia.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

