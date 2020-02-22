Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FC Barcelona can seize the lead in the Spanish league’s title race, if only for a few hours.

Barcelona will host Eibar on Saturday at Camp Nou in a La Liga (Spanish League) Round 25 game. Barcelona sits in second place in the standings, only one point behind Real Madrid, which will play later Saturday. Eibar is in 16th place, and a visit to Barcelona likely will plunge the modest club further into relegation danger.

Martin Braithwaite joined Barcelona from Leganes this week as an emergency signing and the Danish striker might debut for his new team in the game against Eibar.

Here’s how to watch Barcelona versus Eibar.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

