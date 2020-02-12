Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins will get an extra body back Wednesday night when Boston hosts the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden.

Joakim Nordstrom will return to the lineup after missing the last four games due to allergy complications. He will slot at left wing on the fourth line alongside Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner. And he’s got one major goal in mind moving forward.

“Stay healthy — that’s been an issue for me for more than half the season with the sickness and injury, so being healthy is a key point,” Nordstrom said, via BostonBruins.com. “We want to be good, we want to be reliable, solid defensively, playing with the puck and being strong on pucks down low in the O-zone.”

Anders Bjork will switch over to Charlie Coyle’s left side, while Danton Heinen takes over on the right. John Moore and Brandon Carlo will swap places as well, with Carlo moving up to the second defensive pairing with Torey Krug and Moore playing alongside Matt Grzelcyk. Par Lindholm and Anton Blidh will sit.

Tuukka Rask will be in net tonight as Jaroslav Halak continues to inch toward his return to the ice. Carey Price will sit between the pipes for Montreal.

Here are the full lines and defensive pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (34-11-12)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman

Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–John Moore

Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo

Tuukka Rask

MONTREAL CANADIENS (27-24-7)

Tomas Tatar-Phillip Danault-Brendan Gallagher

Ilya Kovalchuk-NIck Suzuki-Joel Armia

Jonathan Drouin-Max Domi-Atturi Lehkonen

Nick Cousins-Nate Thompson-Jake Evans

Pual Byron-Jordan Weal-Dale Weise

Ben Chiarot-Victor Mete

Brett Kulak-Jeff Petry

Marco Scandella-Xavier Ouellet

Carey Price

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images