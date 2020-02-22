Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a busy week of travel for the Boston Bruins, but their four-game road trip will conclude Saturday at Rogers Arena.

The B’s are looking to win their sixth straight game when they take on the Vancouver Canucks, a team trying desperately to hold on to their spot in the top three of the Pacific Division.

Boston is coming off a thrilling, and historic, win over the Calgary Flames on Friday, and little will be changed in the lineup. Tuukka Rask replacing Jaroslav Halak in net is the only guarantee, but it’s possible there could be a change on the back end. Jeremy Lauzon is considered a game-time decision after he blocked a heavy shot late in the third period on a penalty kill against Calgary. Should he be out, John Moore would take his spot on the third defensive pairing.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated things will remain the same up front, meaning Anton Blidh stays in on the fourth line for Joakim Nordstrom, while Danton Heinen and Karson Kuhlman will play on the second and third lines, respectively.

Jacob Markstrom will be in net for the hosts.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (38-11-12)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Danton Heinen

Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Karson Kuhlman

Anton Blidh–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–John Moore

Tuukka Rask

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (32-22-6)

J.T. Miller–Elias Pettersson–Tyler Toffoli

Tanner Pearson–Bo Horvat–Loui Eriksson

Antoine Roussel–Adam Gaudette–Jake Virtanen

Tyler Motte–Jay Beagle–Brandon Sutter

Quinn Hughes–Christopher Tanev

Alexander Edler–Troy Stecher

Oscar Fantenberg–Tyler Meyers

Jacob Markstrom

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images