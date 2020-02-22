It’s been a busy week of travel for the Boston Bruins, but their four-game road trip will conclude Saturday at Rogers Arena.
The B’s are looking to win their sixth straight game when they take on the Vancouver Canucks, a team trying desperately to hold on to their spot in the top three of the Pacific Division.
Boston is coming off a thrilling, and historic, win over the Calgary Flames on Friday, and little will be changed in the lineup. Tuukka Rask replacing Jaroslav Halak in net is the only guarantee, but it’s possible there could be a change on the back end. Jeremy Lauzon is considered a game-time decision after he blocked a heavy shot late in the third period on a penalty kill against Calgary. Should he be out, John Moore would take his spot on the third defensive pairing.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated things will remain the same up front, meaning Anton Blidh stays in on the fourth line for Joakim Nordstrom, while Danton Heinen and Karson Kuhlman will play on the second and third lines, respectively.
Jacob Markstrom will be in net for the hosts.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (38-11-12)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Danton Heinen
Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Karson Kuhlman
Anton Blidh–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–John Moore
Tuukka Rask
VANCOUVER CANUCKS (32-22-6)
J.T. Miller–Elias Pettersson–Tyler Toffoli
Tanner Pearson–Bo Horvat–Loui Eriksson
Antoine Roussel–Adam Gaudette–Jake Virtanen
Tyler Motte–Jay Beagle–Brandon Sutter
Quinn Hughes–Christopher Tanev
Alexander Edler–Troy Stecher
Oscar Fantenberg–Tyler Meyers
Jacob Markstrom
