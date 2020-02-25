Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Danton Heinen is out, Nick Ritchie is in.

With the NHL trade deadline now passed, the Boston Bruins will host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at TD Garden. This matchup comes just four days after the Bruins beat the Flames in Calgary in a wildly entertaining game.

With Heinen now an Anaheim Duck and Ritchie a Bruin, Ritchie is going to take over on the third line. Both he and Anders Bjork are left shots, so Bjork will start on the right side with Ritchie on the left and Charlie Coyle between them.

As a result, Karson Kuhlman bumps back up to the second line, rejoining Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci. Presumably, that second line right wing spot will be Ondrej Kase’s when he makes his Bruins debut, which won’t be until Thursday at the earliest.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy continues tinkering with the fourth line in an effort to get them going. Anton Blidh will be a healthy scratch, with Par Lindholm slotting into the lineup as the unit’s pivot, meaning Sean Kuraly pushes to the left wing.

Boston will keep the same blue line, so Jeremy Lauzon stays in over John Moore.

As for the Flames, they might welcome back reigning Norris Trophy winner Mark Giordano, who has not played since Feb. 4 due to a hamstring injury. He’s considered a game-time decision.

Calgary’s two trade deadline acquisitions, Derek Forbort (from the Los Angeles Kings) and Erik Gustafsson (from the Chicago Blackhawks), will make up the third defensive pairing.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins, while David Rittich is expected to go for Calgary.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (39-12-12)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman

Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork

Sean Kuraly–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

Tuukka Rask

CALGARY FLAMES (32-25-6)

Johnny Gaudreau–Sean Monahan–Elias Lindholm

Matthew Tkachuk–Mikael Backlund–Andrew Mangiapane

Milan Lucic–Derek Ryan–Dillon Dube

Sam Bennett–Mark Jankowski–Tobias Rieder

Mike Giordano–TJ Brodie

Noah Hanifin–Rasmus Andersson

Derek Forbort–Erik Gustafsson

David Rittich

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images