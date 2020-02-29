Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Consider the message sent.

After acknowledging Anders Bjork’s line “had a rare off night” Tuesday, then benching the 24-year-old winger in Thursday’s win, Boston Bruins head coach really drove his message home Saturday.

When the Bruins meet the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Bjork will be a spectator, with Cassidy healthy scratching the winger. Karson Kuhlman will take Bjork’s place on the third line, while Joakim Nordstrom will replace the injured Chris Wagner on the fourth line.

Nordstrom and Bjork split time skating in Wagner’s spot during Friday’s practice, indicating a decision at that point hadn’t been made as to who would be in and out.

Kuhlman makes his return after getting scratched for one game, while Nordstrom didn’t crack the lineup the last four contests.

Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase will flank David Krejci on the second unit, resulting in a Jake DeBrusk-Charlie Coyle-Kuhlman third line.

The defense will remain as it has been for Boston, and Tuukka Rask gets the start in net. Semyon Varlamov is expected to go for the Isles, who are trying to snap a nine-game home losing streak against the Bruins that dates back to Nov. 2013.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (40-13-12)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Ondrej Kase

Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Karson Kuhlman

Sean Kuraly–Par Lindholm–Joakim Nordstrom

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

Tuukka Rask

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-20-8)

Anders Lee–Mathew Barzal–Jordan Eberle

Anthony Beauvillier–Brock Nelson–Derick Brassard

Michael Dal Colle–Jean-Gabriel Pageau–Josh Bailey

Matt Martin–Otto Koivula–Leo Komarov

Andy Greene–Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews–Scott Mayfield

Nick Leddy–Johnny Boychuk

Semyon Varlamov

