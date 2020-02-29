Consider the message sent.
After acknowledging Anders Bjork’s line “had a rare off night” Tuesday, then benching the 24-year-old winger in Thursday’s win, Boston Bruins head coach really drove his message home Saturday.
When the Bruins meet the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Bjork will be a spectator, with Cassidy healthy scratching the winger. Karson Kuhlman will take Bjork’s place on the third line, while Joakim Nordstrom will replace the injured Chris Wagner on the fourth line.
Nordstrom and Bjork split time skating in Wagner’s spot during Friday’s practice, indicating a decision at that point hadn’t been made as to who would be in and out.
Kuhlman makes his return after getting scratched for one game, while Nordstrom didn’t crack the lineup the last four contests.
Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase will flank David Krejci on the second unit, resulting in a Jake DeBrusk-Charlie Coyle-Kuhlman third line.
The defense will remain as it has been for Boston, and Tuukka Rask gets the start in net. Semyon Varlamov is expected to go for the Isles, who are trying to snap a nine-game home losing streak against the Bruins that dates back to Nov. 2013.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (40-13-12)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Ondrej Kase
Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Karson Kuhlman
Sean Kuraly–Par Lindholm–Joakim Nordstrom
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon
Tuukka Rask
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-20-8)
Anders Lee–Mathew Barzal–Jordan Eberle
Anthony Beauvillier–Brock Nelson–Derick Brassard
Michael Dal Colle–Jean-Gabriel Pageau–Josh Bailey
Matt Martin–Otto Koivula–Leo Komarov
Andy Greene–Ryan Pulock
Devon Toews–Scott Mayfield
Nick Leddy–Johnny Boychuk
Semyon Varlamov
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images