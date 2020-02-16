Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bruins look to make it three straight wins when Boston plays its second leg of a back-to-back Sunday afternoon against the New York Rangers.

Boston is coming off a 4-1 over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, while the Rangers look to win their fifth straight and sixth of their last seven.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy will roll with the same lines as the game prior, save for Jaroslav Halak getting the start between the pipes. He’ll oppose Alexandar Georgiev.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (36-11-12)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman

Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–John Moore

Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo

Jaroslav Halak

NEW YORK RANGERS (30-23-4)

Chris Kreider-Mika Zibanejad-Pavel Buchnevich

Artemi Panarin-Ryan Strome-Jesper Fast

Phil Di Giuseppe-Filip Chytil-Kaapo Kakko

Brendan Lemieux-Brett Howden-Greg McKegg

Brady Skjei-Jacob Trouba

Brendan Smith-Marc Staal

Ryan Lindgren-Adam Fox

Alexandar Georgiev

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images