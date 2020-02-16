The Bruins look to make it three straight wins when Boston plays its second leg of a back-to-back Sunday afternoon against the New York Rangers.
Boston is coming off a 4-1 over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, while the Rangers look to win their fifth straight and sixth of their last seven.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy will roll with the same lines as the game prior, save for Jaroslav Halak getting the start between the pipes. He’ll oppose Alexandar Georgiev.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (36-11-12)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman
Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Danton Heinen
Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–John Moore
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Jaroslav Halak
NEW YORK RANGERS (30-23-4)
Chris Kreider-Mika Zibanejad-Pavel Buchnevich
Artemi Panarin-Ryan Strome-Jesper Fast
Phil Di Giuseppe-Filip Chytil-Kaapo Kakko
Brendan Lemieux-Brett Howden-Greg McKegg
Brady Skjei-Jacob Trouba
Brendan Smith-Marc Staal
Ryan Lindgren-Adam Fox
Alexandar Georgiev
