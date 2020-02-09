The Boston Bruins will play the second leg of their back-to-back Sunday afternoon in Motor City.
The B’s and Detroit Red Wings will meet at Little Caesars Arena in a battle of Original Six clubs. Boston is riding a six-game win streak heading into the matinee tilt, while Detroit has dropped 10 of its last 11, including shutout defeats in three of its last four.
The Bruins will trot out the same lineup from Saturday afternoon’s win over the Arizona Coyotes, with two exceptions. Brandon Carlo, who missed Saturday’s game due to a personal matter, will replace Jeremy Lauzon on the third defensive pairing. Lauzon received a match penalty for a high hit on Derek Stepan and is expected to face discipline from the league. Jaroslav Halak will start in between the pipes for the visitors.
Here are the full lines and defensive pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (34-10-12)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman
Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork
Anton Blidh–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–John Moore
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Jaroslav Halak
DETROIT RED WINGS (13-39-4)
Justin Abdelkader–Dylan Larkin–Robby Fabbri
Brendan Perlini–Valtteri Filppula–Tyler Bertuzzi
Darren Helm–Luke Glendening–Andreas Athanasiou
Adam Erne–Christoffer Ehn–Givani Smith
Patrik Nemeth–Filip Hronek
Trevor Daley–Alex Biega
Jonathan Ericsson–Gustav Lindstrom
Jonathan Bernier
Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images