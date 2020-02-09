Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins will play the second leg of their back-to-back Sunday afternoon in Motor City.

The B’s and Detroit Red Wings will meet at Little Caesars Arena in a battle of Original Six clubs. Boston is riding a six-game win streak heading into the matinee tilt, while Detroit has dropped 10 of its last 11, including shutout defeats in three of its last four.

The Bruins will trot out the same lineup from Saturday afternoon’s win over the Arizona Coyotes, with two exceptions. Brandon Carlo, who missed Saturday’s game due to a personal matter, will replace Jeremy Lauzon on the third defensive pairing. Lauzon received a match penalty for a high hit on Derek Stepan and is expected to face discipline from the league. Jaroslav Halak will start in between the pipes for the visitors.

Here are the full lines and defensive pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (34-10-12)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman

Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork

Anton Blidh–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–John Moore

Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo

Jaroslav Halak

DETROIT RED WINGS (13-39-4)

Justin Abdelkader–Dylan Larkin–Robby Fabbri

Brendan Perlini–Valtteri Filppula–Tyler Bertuzzi

Darren Helm–Luke Glendening–Andreas Athanasiou

Adam Erne–Christoffer Ehn–Givani Smith

Patrik Nemeth–Filip Hronek

Trevor Daley–Alex Biega

Jonathan Ericsson–Gustav Lindstrom

Jonathan Bernier

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images