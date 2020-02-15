BOSTON — The Bruins look to make it two in a row when they welcome the Detroit Red Wings to TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.
Boston lost to Detroit last Sunday after winning its previous six games. The B’s are coming off a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens, in which David Pastrnak scored a hat trick.
Jeremy Lauzon, who signed a two-year contract extension Friday, will return to the lineup after serving his two-game suspension. He’ll skate alongside Matt Grzelcyk on the third pairing. As for the forwards, Bruce Cassidy will roll with the same lines he toted out against Montreal.
Tuukka Rask will start between the pipes for Boston opposite Jonathan Bernier.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (35-11-12)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman
Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Danton Heinen
Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–John Moore
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Tuukka Rask
DETROIT RED WINGS (14-41-4)
Darren Helm–Dylan Larkin–Anthony Mantha
Tyler Bertuzzi–Andreas Athanasiou–Luke Glendening
Robby Fabbri–Frans Nielsen–Valtteri-Flippula
Justin Abdelkader–Christoffer Ehn–Adam Erne
Filip Hronek-Mike Green
Patrik Nemeth–Gustav Lindstrom
Trevor Daley–Alex Biega
Jonathan Bernier
