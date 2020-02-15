Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Bruins look to make it two in a row when they welcome the Detroit Red Wings to TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

Boston lost to Detroit last Sunday after winning its previous six games. The B’s are coming off a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens, in which David Pastrnak scored a hat trick.

Jeremy Lauzon, who signed a two-year contract extension Friday, will return to the lineup after serving his two-game suspension. He’ll skate alongside Matt Grzelcyk on the third pairing. As for the forwards, Bruce Cassidy will roll with the same lines he toted out against Montreal.

Tuukka Rask will start between the pipes for Boston opposite Jonathan Bernier.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (35-11-12)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman

Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–John Moore

Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo

Tuukka Rask

DETROIT RED WINGS (14-41-4)

Darren Helm–Dylan Larkin–Anthony Mantha

Tyler Bertuzzi–Andreas Athanasiou–Luke Glendening

Robby Fabbri–Frans Nielsen–Valtteri-Flippula

Justin Abdelkader–Christoffer Ehn–Adam Erne

Filip Hronek-Mike Green

Patrik Nemeth–Gustav Lindstrom

Trevor Daley–Alex Biega

Jonathan Bernier

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images