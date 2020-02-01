Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has not had many chances to attend Super Bowl parties. After all, he’s always coaching in the big game.

So, when Belichick had the opportunity to let loose in South Beach, he made sure to do so. Belichick and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, attended former tight end Rob Gronkowski’s “Gronk Beach Party Miami” Saturday and the social media world couldn’t get enough of it.

The shirt is just magnificent — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) February 1, 2020

Greatest picture I have ever seen in my life — Jeff Schmeltz (@Schmeltz22) February 1, 2020

10/10 shirt — Mark Adams (@Bizmarkie20) February 1, 2020

Belichick’s presence on Saturday was the first time he had been spotted in Miami in the week leading up to Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images