Before heading to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, Bill Belichick made a stop in Murfreesboro, Tenn., to check out a prospect who didn’t receive an invite to Indy.

The New England Patriots head coach visited Middle Tennessee State University on Monday to watch defensive end Tyshun Render run through drills in a rainstorm. The workout yielded some pretty remarkable photos, as shared by Middle Tennessee’s official Twitter account:

The mastermind behind 6 Patriots Super Bowls was on campus yesterday to watch Tyshun Render workout as he prepares for his professional career.#BlueRaiders | #MT | #EATT | #MiddleMade pic.twitter.com/EJrZatS1eI — Middle Tennessee FB (@MT_FB) February 25, 2020

Render is an under-the-radar prospect who currently does not have a draft profile on NFL.com and is not included in Pro Football Focus’s 2020 draft guide.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 256 pounds, he started 12 games for the Blue Raiders in 2019, tallying 49 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and one interception. His most productive outing came in a season-opening loss to seventh-ranked Michigan, during which he forced and recovered a fumble, broke up a pass and registered seven tackles.

On-field combine workouts begin Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images