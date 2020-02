Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Burr is a funny guy.

The known Boston Bruins fan and comedian is taking his talents to Montreal for a show and he announced the ticket pre-sale in a perfect Bruins-themed way.

Burr will be performing at Bell Centre, also home of the Montreal Canadiens, and in perfect fashion set the pre-sale code to “BRUINS.”

For more on the hilarious story, check out the “Social Drive” video above, presented by Nissan.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images