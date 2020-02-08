Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Emotions were running high in Indiana on Saturday as “The General” returned home.

Former Hoosiers head coach Bobby Knight returned to an Indiana basketball court for the first time in 20 years. At the time of Knight’s retirement, he was the winningest coach in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history. Since then, he has been topped by his own former player and assistant, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim.

Knight recorded 902 career wins while winning three national championships, all with Indiana.

Here is Knight returning to the court for the first time in front of the Hoosier crowd, with his former players joining him:

Bob Knight still had some intensity in him. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Cjhrql1Ar9 — Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) February 8, 2020

The General Returns. Bob Knight took the floor at Assembly Hall with his former players to a standing ovation: pic.twitter.com/ipq47fqbCu — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 8, 2020

Knight, 79, still had the intensity to get the team pumped up as he finally stepped on that court once again. A moment for all fans to simply enjoy.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images