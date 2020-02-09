Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jillian Dempsey etched her name in the NWHL history books Saturday night.

The Boston Pride star, who has 15 goals and 21 assists in 21 games this season, took part in the NWHL’s All-Star Skills Competition and nailed all four targets in accuracy shooting in a record-setting 9.69 seconds.

Check it out for yourself:

Wow.

The 28-year-old also became the first NWHL player in history to record 100 points. So it’s safe to say she’s having one heck of a season.

Dempsey won the competition with ease.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images