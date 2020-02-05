Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand has been on a roll since the NHL All-Star break.

Prior to the break, Marchy had only recorded one goal over the previous 11 games. Since the break, the Boston Bruins left-winger already has potted two goals over the three games, including one in the squad’s 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Marchand has notched four total points across the three games since the break with three goals and one assist.

For more on the 31-year-old’s recent hot streak, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

