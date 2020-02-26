Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand lit the lamp for the Boston Bruins yet again Tuesday night.

The left winger potted his 25th goal of the season in shorthanded fashion as the Bruins squared off with the Calgary Flames at TD Garden.

Calgary jumped out to an early lead off of a strike from Matthew Tkachuk in the first period, but Marchand was able to knot the score midway through the second period for the Bruins. The tie wouldn’t last long as the Flames would ring the horn two more times throughout the second period to take a 3-1 lead heading into the final period.

For more on Marchand’s finish, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images