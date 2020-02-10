Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To some, Brad Marchand is considered one of the peskiest players in the NHL. But the Boston Bruins forward has developed a much softer side over the years, especially since the birth of his daughter, Sawyer, in 2017.

And once again, the two-year-old is pulling at the Internet’s heartstrings.

A video of Marchand’s daughter is making the rounds on social media thanks to her incredibly adorable reaction to watching her father score a goal at a recent Bruins game at TD Garden. And if you haven’t seen it yet, it’ll surely melt your heart.

Take a look:

We could watch this clip all day.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images