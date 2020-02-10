To some, Brad Marchand is considered one of the peskiest players in the NHL. But the Boston Bruins forward has developed a much softer side over the years, especially since the birth of his daughter, Sawyer, in 2017.
And once again, the two-year-old is pulling at the Internet’s heartstrings.
A video of Marchand’s daughter is making the rounds on social media thanks to her incredibly adorable reaction to watching her father score a goal at a recent Bruins game at TD Garden. And if you haven’t seen it yet, it’ll surely melt your heart.
Take a look:
Brad Marchand's daughter has the cutest goal celebration. 💛
(🎥 @Bmarch63) pic.twitter.com/ME15SzIMwr
— NHL (@NHL) February 10, 2020
We could watch this clip all day.
