Daniel Theis exited Monday night’s win over the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter and did not return due to an ankle injury.

Theis was ruled out of Wednesday night’s game against the Orlando Magic and according to Celtics coach Brad Stevens, it could be some time before Theis makes his return. Stevens was on 98.5 The Sport Hub’s Zolak and Bertrand on Wednesday and gave a potential timeline on the Boston center.

“Theis got his ankle good the other night,” Stevens told the radio station. “I don’t know that we’ll see Theis again before the All-Star break. I think that he’ll probably be, if we do, maybe towards the last couple of games.”

If Theis were not to return until after the NBA All-Star break, he would miss five games including Wednesday. It would also mean Theis would have about 2.5 weeks post ankle sprain before the Celtics face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb 21.

“The unfortunate part about the NBA is when you get that ankle sprain, it could mean six games in 10 days. Instead of like the NFL where you miss one, or you’re able to rest for seven (days) and maybe play that seventh day,” Stevens said. “So, it’s just the way it goes.”

The 27-year-old center has played 45 games this season. He’s averaged 8.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 55 percent from the floor in more than 22 minutes per game.

Stevens also spoke about an injury update for Robert Williams, which you can read here.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images