BOSTON — Kemba Walker appeared on the Boston Celtics’ injury report Friday before officially being ruled out for at least the next two games with left knee soreness.

But Brad Stevens doesn’t appear too worried.

Ahead of Boston’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at TD Garden, the C’s head coach said although Walker was “noticeably sore” after the win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, he doesn’t anticipate the guard being sidelined long term.

“It’s a short-term thing,” he said.

The 2020 NBA All-Star is averaging 22 points, four rebounds and five assists per game.

As for Jayson Tatum, who returned to the court Thursday after a groin injury kept him out for three games, Stevens said there’s no set restriction for the 21-year-old. Tatum isn’t expected to play more than 35 minutes, however.

Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images