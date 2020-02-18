Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara landed himself in a bit of hot water after cross-checking Montreal Canadiens winger Brendan Gallagher in the throat Wednesday night.

But the Boston Bruins blueliner is showing remorse in the days following the incident.

Gallagher says Chara called him to apologize for the cross-check, which landed him a two-minute roughing penalty and a $5,000 fine, the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the NHL Players’ Association.

And the 27-year-old appreciated the call.

“I can forgive him,” Gallagher said Tuesday, via RDS. “Doesn’t mean I’m going to play any different or he’s going to play any different. Still look forward to battling against him. But it was a situation where he reached out and called (to apologize) and obviously felt bad.”

What a gesture.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images