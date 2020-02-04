Getting to the Super Bowl is tough. Losing the Super Bowl likely is even tougher.

The San Francisco 49ers are the latest team to cope with the heartbreak, blowing a 10-point lead in the second half of Sunday’s big game to the Chiefs and handing Kansas City its first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

The loss certainly is a tough pill to swallow, especially for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The 28-year-old, who won two Super Bowls as the backup quarterback for the New England Patriots in 2015 and 2017, struggled to put things together in the fourth quarter, going just 3-of-11 for 36 yards in the final quarter of the game.

But Garoppolo isn’t the only quarterback to feel the pressure one feels after coming just short of winning it all. NFL legend Brett Favre, for instance, knows the feeling all too well.

So, he’s got a little advice for good ol’ Jimmy G.

“You’re going to be down, I mean you’re going to be hurt, but it’s supposed to (hurt),” Favre said, via FOX Sports. “I think he as well as the cast around him and his coach, they will be back. I think they have the right mindset. Just let it motivate you. I mean, there’s not much else you can do but lick your wounds and come back next year and be better and learn more from it. And I think they will.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images