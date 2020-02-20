Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox fans never wanted to see Brock Holt wear another team’s jersey, and he hoped to never have to take it off.

Even on his first day of spring training with the Milwaukee Brewers, the utility player admitted how difficult it was to leave Boston.

“I was with Boston for so long and I honestly never expected to wear any other uniform but a Red Sox uniform,” the 31-year-old shared with Brewers media Wednesday, via CBS58’s Scott Grodsky.

“I loved it there, I loved playing at Fenway, I love the fans, I love the city,” Holt continued. “I was a huge part of the community. So, it was tough. It was tough for me to come to the fact that I wasn’t going back but like I said, everything happens for a reason. I’m excited to be here.”

Holt signed a one-year deal with a club option for 2021, Milwaukee announced Wednesday. He spent seven seasons with Boston and won two World Series with the Red Sox. His versatility and philanthropy made him a fan-favorite, and his undeniable adoration for the city of Boston was apparent in his Instagram farewell post.

He already has his eyes set on a return to Boston.

“We go back to Boston and play in June so that will be a cool experience for me. But it’s hard, you build a life somewhere, I have a three-year-old son who all he’s known is the Red Sox.”

Holt and Milwaukee travel to Boston for a three-game series starting June 5.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images