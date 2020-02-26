Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There’s clearly no love lost between Eduardo Rodriguez and Brock Holt.

Holt signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers after seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox, but that didn’t stop him from having a little fun at his former teammates’ expense.

Rodriguez took to Instagram to express his excitement for the upcoming 2020 season (which begins March 26, by the way).

Check out his post:

And Holt couldn’t help but comment.

The Red Sox welcome the Brewers to Fenway Park in June, so we’re sure the two will have plenty of catching up to do then.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images