Red Sox fans (officially) had to say goodbye to a fan favorite Wednesday.

Brock Holt joined the Milwaukee Brewers after a lengthy wait in free agency this offseason. Since joining the Red Sox ahead of the 2013 season, Holt became a fan favorite not just because of his play on the field, but also his involvement in the community — specifically with the Jimmy Fund.

This will be the first time in a while that the Red Sox won’t have the 2015 All-Star on the roster, and Holt said goodbye Wednesday evening with a thoughtful Instagram post.

The 31-year-old finishes his Red Sox tenure having played 615 games with Boston over seven seasons, hitting .270 while appearing at least 12 times at every position on the field except pitcher and catcher.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images