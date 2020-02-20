When conversations between former Boston Red Sox utility man Brock Holt and the Milwaukee Brewers started heating up, he turned to a former teammate to get the lowdown on his potential suitor.

Travis Shaw, who played for Boston with Holt in 2015 and 2016 before being traded to Milwaukee, helped ease the decision.

“(Holt) actually reached out to me about a week or two ago saying that the Brewers had some interest and that they were starting to talk,” Shaw told Tony Cartagena of The Wisconsin Sports Zone. “He was just asking about how the organization was and I gave him nothing but positive things.”

Shaw had just experienced free agency himself, signing a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays this past December. When he learned about the possibility of Holt signing with Milwaukee, Shaw admitted he was “kind of bummed” it didn’t happen a year sooner while he was still with the Brewers.

Holt played seven seasons with the Red Sox and was a member of the team’s two most recent World Series titles. His versatility and philanthropy made him a fan-favorite, and his undeniable adoration for the city of Boston was apparent in his Instagram farewell post.

The 31-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Brewers with a club option for 2021, Milwaukee announced Wednesday.

