The Boston Bruins punched their way to the finish Saturday afternoon.

Late in the third period with the Bruins up 4-1 in their eventual win over the Detroit Red Wings, B’s winger Chris Wagner got into a bit of a scrap.

While battling for possession in the corner, Wagner and Andreas Athanasiou decided to drop the gloves after the Red Wings winger caught Wagner in the face with his stick, with a brief fight ensuing. The referees didn’t let it go too long, so it wasn’t exactly last year’s line brawl.

You can watch the fight here.

It was the fifth fight of Athanasiou’s career and eighth of Wagner’s.

