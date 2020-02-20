Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have been getting off to fast starts recently.

Boston has been able to score in the first period in three of its last four games, including its clash with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Patrice Bergeron was the fortunate skater for the B’s as he potted his 27th goal of the season to give the Bruins an early first period lead over Edmonton. Bergy has been on fire lately as he has found the back of the net in four straight games now.

