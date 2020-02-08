The Boston Bruins and Arizona Coyotes put on a show through 20 minutes Saturday.

Over the past five games, the Bruins have been doing pretty much everything right in order to win. As great as scoring is, the defense also goes a long way into winning. Boston continued to do the little things right as the Coyotes had a lot of possession but nothing to show for it as the B’s were able to squash each of their chances.

The Coyotes eventually would score to start the second as the Bruins were attempting to kill a five-minute major penalty by Jeremy Lauzon, but nonetheless both teams came ready to compete.

