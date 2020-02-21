Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak is kind of a big deal.

Besides being named MVP in the NHL All-Star Game after scoring a hat trick, the 23-year-old continues to show why his young talent should be taken seriously. Pastrnak notched the game-winner in overtime Wednesday over the Edmonton Oilers, extending the Boston Bruins’ win streak to four games. The winger was humble while breaking down the goal postgame, but David Krejci didn’t hesitate to hand out a hefty compliment to his teammate.

It wasn’t just another goal, though. It marked No. 43 of the season for Pastrnak. And in case anyone needs a reminder of how unique talented a hockey player he is, take a look at what that number means in the NHL right now:

Pastrnak is responsible for 43 of the Bruins’ 201 goals this season. That’s 21.4 percent of the team’s total goals, which is the highest percentage for a player on any team this year, per Sportsnet Stats.

With his OT winner, David Pastrnak has scored 43 of the #NHLBruins 201 goals this season (21.4%). That's the highest player percentage of a team's goals this season. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 20, 2020

But it doesn’t stop there.

The winger is tied with Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews for the most goals this season. Pastrnak has the opportunity to officially secure the top spot Friday night against the Calgary Flames. If he does, he’d be the first Bruin to lead the league in goals in a single season since Phil Esposito had a league-high 61-goals in 1974-75.

David Pastrnak looks to become the first #NHLBruins player to lead the #NHL in goals in a season since Phil Esposito had a league-high 61 goals in 1974-75. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 20, 2020

The all-time record for most goals in a season belongs to Wayne Gretzky, who notched 92 in 1981-82 with the Oilers.

Puck drop for Bruins-Flames is slated for 9 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images