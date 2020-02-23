Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak has had himself a season for the ages.

The Bruins winger scored his first goal of the season in Boston’s third game and has been unbelievable since. The 23-year-old re-took sole possession of the NHL league lead in goals Saturday night as he lit the lamp for the 44th time as the B’s took on the Vancouver Canucks.

Pasta already has surpassed his previous career-high in goals (38) and still has 20 games remaining to add to his impressive tally.

For more on his incredible season, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images