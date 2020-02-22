Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jeremy Lauzon had a productive game Friday night, but may be paying for it come Saturday.

The Bruins defenseman dropped the gloves with Matthew Tkachuk during the second period of Boston’s exciting 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames. It was Lauzon’s first career fight.

But he played a crucial role as the B’s clung to a one-goal lead when he blocked a Dillon Dube shot while Calgary was on the power play. He went down the tunnel briefly but returned to the bench and played throughout the remainder of the game.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with reporters prior to Boston’s tilt with the Vancouver Canucks and noted Lauzon will be a “game-time decision.”

“On the back end Lauzon got hit with a shot so we’ll see how he is tonight,” he said, per the team. “If not, Johnny Moore goes in.”

Moore has not played since Feb. 16.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images