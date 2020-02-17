Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Conor McGregor’s love for the Boston Bruins apparently wasn’t one a one-night deal.

As you might recall, the UFC superstar hyped up the Bruins in their locker room before a game last March. Many figured it was just a publicity stunt, and that McGregor really wasn’t a Bruins fan.

Well, if his Twitter activity offers any indication, McGregor indeed bleeds Black and Gold.

Check out this reaction to Boston’s victory over the Rangers on Sunday:

The Bruins did their job against New York, earning a hard-fought 3-1 on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Boston will return to the ice Wednesday when the Bruins visit the Edmonton Oilers.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images