Conor McGregor’s love for the Boston Bruins apparently wasn’t one a one-night deal.
As you might recall, the UFC superstar hyped up the Bruins in their locker room before a game last March. Many figured it was just a publicity stunt, and that McGregor really wasn’t a Bruins fan.
Well, if his Twitter activity offers any indication, McGregor indeed bleeds Black and Gold.
Check out this reaction to Boston’s victory over the Rangers on Sunday:
Job done. @NHLBruins https://t.co/sQg3t4QnZ5
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 17, 2020
The Bruins did their job against New York, earning a hard-fought 3-1 on the second leg of a back-to-back.
Boston will return to the ice Wednesday when the Bruins visit the Edmonton Oilers.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images