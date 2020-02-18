The Bruins are the team to beat in the NHL, winning nine of their last 10, and look to continue that momentum north of the boarder.

Boston begins a three-game week Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers before making stops in Calgary and Vancouver.

The B’s are coming off a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings, and have lost just one since the All-Star Break. They are atop the NHL standings with 86 points.

Let’s take a look at what the Bruins have on tap for this week.

Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Edmonton Oilers

Friday, Feb. 21 at Calgary Flames

Saturday, Feb. 22 at Vancouver Canucks

What You Need To Know

The Oilers are atop the Pacific Division with 70 points and have won four of their last five. They’ve been without Connor McDavid for the last week due to a quad injury and don’t expect him back for another two or three weeks. Edmonton also has been without James Neal and still have been able to win against tough teams. The Oilers boast the best power play in the NHL and are tied with the Bruins on the penalty kill.

Calgary has won three of its last five. The Flames have scored 24 goals during that stretch, but have opponents to pot 18. They’re fighting to stay in the playoff race with the Chicago Blackhawks just six points behind for the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference. However Calgary has struggled at home this season, but defeated the Anaheim Ducks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday, which may be the jolt it needs to get something going on home ice. But the B’s will be no easy task, as they’ve won nine of their last 10 games.

Vancouver bolstered its offense Monday by trading for Tyler Toffoli. It sits third in the Pacific Division with 69 points, just one behind the Vegas Golden Knights and Oilers for first. The Canucks have lost three of their last five games, but are fifth in the league on the power play.

Who Bruins Need To Look Out For

Leon Draisaitl leads the league with 95 points and has racked up 10 points in his last four games, including an assist on Sunday’s overtime game-winning goal over the Carolina Hurricanes. Even without McDavid next to him, Draisaitl still is able to lead the offense and keep his team in the top spot of the Pacific Division.

Andrew Mangiapane has notched points in two of Calgary’s last three games, including six points in two contests against the Ducks. The 23-year-old has 25 points on the season. Johnny Gaudreau, meanwhile, has points in five of the Flames’ last six and leads the team with 50 points and 36 assists.

Quinn Hughes leads all NHL rookies with 45 points and 37 assists. He has points in four of his last five games, including a three-point night against the Nashville Predators in Vancouver’s 6-2 win. It also will be worth keeping an eye on Toffoli, assuming he suits up, and see how he fits in with his new team.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images