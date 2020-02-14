The Boston Bruins have been on the mend lately, and could soon see a couple more bodies return to game action.

Jaroslav Halak is inching closer to a return after being a late scratch in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Red Wings due to an upper-body injury that flared up prior to puck drop. He took the ice Thursday, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy, and is “feeling a lot better.”

Cassidy hopes to find a way to have Halak play during this weekend’s back-to-back set against the Red Wings and New York Rangers.

Connor Clifton’s upper-body injury also has been improving, though a timeline for his return remains unclear. Clifton will complete a full practice with the team Friday, which Cassidy says will give them a better idea of where he’s at.

Said Cassidy: “We’ll have to make a decision … medically. Is he prepared to play? He’s certainly cleared to practice with us, not cleared to play yet but he’s getting a lot closer. Because then we go on the road, so how are we going to manage our roster? Because right now we’re at 23 (players). If he comes back on, who goes off? So, there’s a couple of those conversations we’re going to have to have. So I’m giving you a roundabout answer, but I don’t know (how close he is to a return) to be honest with you. But he’s a lot closer.”

Kevan Miller, on the other hand, isn’t as close to returning from a knee injury sustained last season.

“Until he gets together with us, I think that will be a lot more of an indicator of where he is taking contact,” Cassidy said. “Right now he’s working hard, he’s on the ice. But until he gets with us, it’s hard to give a definitive answer of when we’d expect him (to return). Unfortunately, not much to update, but no bad news.”

#NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy talks Kevan Miller, the B's recent string of success, and Connor Clifton: pic.twitter.com/9zYHWBgjtS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 13, 2020

There are 24 games left on Boston’s regular-season schedule, so health currently is of utmost importance.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images