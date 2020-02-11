The Boston Bruins could gain two key players from injury this week, with a third close behind.

Jaroslav Halak completed a full practice Tuesday after being a late scratch Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings. Head coach Bruce Cassidy believes the netminder could return during Boston’s back-to-back set this weekend featuring the Red Wings and New York Rangers.

“Just a little nagging thing that maybe if it’s a night game he gets through it in the morning and gets some treatment. I think it had something to do with the timing as well,” Cassidy said, as transcribed by BostonBruins.com. “Just a lot of bad things running together. I don’t believe it will be a problem. It does make us think, ‘How are we gonna schedule it this week because he’s gonna play one of the two?’ Maybe he just goes in Sunday, we set it up that way, he has a chance to get off the plane and relax and get his treatment the next morning.”

Joakim Nordstrom, meanwhile, is nearing his own return after missing the last four games due to allergy issues. Cassidy expects him to suit up against the Montreal Canadiens.

Connor Clifton is on the mend as well after sustaining an upper-body injury against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 29. Though Cassidy does not expect him to be available Wednesday night, he is pleased with the progress he’s seen.

“Felt really good, felt good to be back with the guys, first contact practice. It was nice to get that under the belt. Progressing well. Hopefully (I’ll be back) soon. Just like anyone, you don’t want to really watch, you want to play. But injuries happen in this game. It’s part of the process. You’ve just got to battle through when you’re injured to get back.”

You can watch Cassidy’s full comments below:

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images