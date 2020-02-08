Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins will welcome the Arizona Coyotes to the TD Garden for some matinee hockey Saturday.

Boston has won five in a row, including a huge overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday in which defensemen Charlie McAvoy potted his first of the season.

The Coyotes have been going in the opposite direction, as they are 2-5-3 in their last 10 games and are struggling on both sets of special teams.

