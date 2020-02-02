Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have a big one Saturday night.

After winning their first game back from the NHL All-Star break Friday night, the Bruins are right back in action taking on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

Boston will square up with a duo of netminders who haven’t hit their strides yet this season in Devian Dubnyk and Alex Stalock. Stalock has been the more consistent goaltender for the Wild this season sporting an 11-8-3 record and 2.93 goals against average, while Dubnyk currently sits at 9-12-2 while allowing 3.28 goals per game.

For more on the matchup check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images